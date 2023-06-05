Scooter Crash in Rockville Saturday

Photo: Stearns County Sheriff.

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - A scooter crash in Stearns County sent the driver to the hospital.

Officials were sent to County Road 140 in Rockville at about 11:09 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe 48-year-old Shayna St. Onge of Little Falls was driving a 2006 KYMCO scooter eastbound on County Road 140, failed to make a turn west of Glen Cove Road, and drove into the South ditch.

She was wearing a helmet and was alone on the scooter.

St. Onge was treated at the scene and was later sent to St. Cloud Hospital.

 

