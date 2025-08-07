ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Ten new local bands have been hard at work preparing to make their big debut.

The School of Rock concert is Thursday at The Paramount Center for the Performing Arts at 7:00 p.m.

Wirth Center Executive Director James Newman says the 6th-grade through 12th-grade students will get the full experience on stage.

They've got the fog machines, and the full light production, and professional sound technitians. It's a full on professional production as any other band would do at the Paramount. It's a really neat experience.

This is the 20th year of the School of Rock.

The music camp accepts 20 vocalists, 20 guitarists, 10 keyboardists, 10 bassists, 10 drummers, and brass players. They are then placed into 10 different bands for a two-week camp. Each band works with a local professional musician who helps them pick a name, theme, and two songs for them to learn.

The camp was held at the Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud.

The culmination is the public concert. Tickets to Thursday's show are still available.

They are $20 for adults and $10 for students, plus a $3.50 procession fee.