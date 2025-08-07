WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is considering redrawing its elementary school boundaries.

They say it is something they haven't done in more than two decades.

Uneven enrollment, preschool expansion, and growth across the 250 square mile district have left some schools overcrowded while others are underused.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they want a transparent, data-driven process. A design team of 10 to 12 district, building, and union leaders will analyze enrollment projections, city growth, and development plans, building instructional capacities, and program access.

A larger input team of about 40 to 50 staff, families, community members, and administrators will then help refine the options.

In November, information meetings will be scheduled at each elementary school.

A final recommendation will go to the school board for a vote in December.

Putnum says stakeholder participation is critical in the process. She says the goal is to create attendance zones that maximize access to schools and programs, streamline transportation and costs, and make the best use of district facilities.