Weather Announcements for Friday, January 23rd, 2026

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 23, 2026.

SCHOOLS:

-- Eden Valley-Watkins will have an e-learning day.

-- Paynesville Area will have an e-learning day.

-- St. Cloud Area Schools will have an e-learning day.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice will have an e-learning day.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen will have an e-learning day for grades 9-12. Grades PreK through 8 will not have classes.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.