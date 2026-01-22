Weather Announcements for Friday, January 23rd, 2026
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 23, 2026.
SCHOOLS:
-- Eden Valley-Watkins will have an e-learning day.
-- Paynesville Area will have an e-learning day.
-- St. Cloud Area Schools will have an e-learning day.
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice will have an e-learning day.
-- Sartell-St. Stephen will have an e-learning day for grades 9-12. Grades PreK through 8 will not have classes.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
