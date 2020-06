UNDATED -- Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and move across the area from west to east during the afternoon/evening.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in central Minnesota including the Tr-County area and the Twin Cities.

The main hazards will be strong damaging winds.

Rainfall amounts could be 2-3 inches in western Stearns County with 1-1.5 inches of rain expected in the St. Cloud area.

National Weather Service