Scary Situation For Minnesota Driver After Using Cruise Control

The Minnesota State Patrol shared an important reminder to everyone today on their Facebook page after they responded to an accident on I-35.

Talk about a wake-up call. This vehicle spun out, went off the bridge and landed on the railroad tracks below just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Owatonna. Nobody was seriously injured. The driver was using cruise control, and even though it’s relatively warm outside and the roads appear clear, using it in the winter is not recommended. - Minnesota State Patrol Facebook Page

Our winter isn't over yet so here are a few other reminders to remember: Turn your lights on, drive carefully, and remember to check road conditions!