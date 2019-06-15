SCAR Dolls to Close Season Tonight [PODCAST]

The SCAR Dolls will close their 2018-2019 season Saturday night when they host the Med City Mafia at Rivers Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Area Roller Dolls will also say goodbye to longtime skater and former coach Suzy Contusion. She is suspending her time with the Dolls but stopped short of calling it a retirement. Listen to her announcement and some fun on WJON.

Saturday night's bout against the Med City Mafia from Rochester begins at 7pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center, doors open at 6pm.