Sauk Rapids Woman Severely Hurt in Deadly Crash

BEMIDJI -- A Sauk Rapids woman was severely hurt in a head-on crash that killed another woman. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 200 north of Bemidji in Cass County.

A car was going west on the highway while a pickup was going east moving at a high rate of speed while passing another vehicle when they collided.

A passenger in the pickup, 39-year-old Lavae Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Sanford hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Corey Wuori of Walker, was taken to Sanford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 53-year-old Virginia Stewart of Longville, died in the crash.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.

