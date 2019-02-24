Sauk Rapids Woman Hurt in Rollover Near St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A Sauk Rapids woman was hurt in a crash in Wright County on Sunday.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Highway 241 in St. Michael just before 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Interstate 94 when it hit a patch of ice, went off the road, and rolled in the ditch.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Elizabeth Eidem of Sauk Rapids, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 67-year-old Louis Begnoche of Royalton, was not hurt.