ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids woman is accused of using her car to injure a man during an altercation in St. Cloud on Sunday.

Thirty-two-year-old Kiri Roering is accused of using her car to pin a man up against a second vehicle, leaving him with a leg injury.

Officers arrived at a home along 35th Avenue North just before 8:45 p.m. to find a man lying on the ground. According to the criminal complaint, a woman said Roering showed up and accused her of stealing generators. The two allegedly got into a physical fight when the victim went outside to intervene.

Records allege Roering got in her vehicle and began to drive away, but then turned around and drove at the woman's Jeep. The man stepped in front and held out his hand for her to stop. A witness at the scene said Roering stopped, but then accelerated toward the man and pinned him up against the Jeep, injuring him.

Roering is charged with felony threats of violence. She's due in court on July 6th.

