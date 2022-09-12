Sauk Rapids to Create Incentive Program for New Homes

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids wants to create an incentive program to help create more new homes.

The city is starting to run low on single-family lots with only about a two-year inventory left, with no new lots or subdivisions on the horizon.

The city staff has been working with Benton County on a housing program that would provide financial assistance to developers to install infrastructure for a new subdivision.

The county and the city have agreed to give a developer $15,000 per single-family lot that is created. The money would be split between the county and the city. The county would use its ARPA funds while the city would reduce fees.

There would also be a cap on what the lots could be sold for to ensure that the savings would be passed on to the home buyer.

The city would like to see development in Windsor Estates, Park View Estates, and Autumn Ridge. One developer is interested in creating 21 new single-family lots in Windsor Estates.

Get our free mobile app

The Sauk Rapids City Council will be asked to approve the plan during its meeting Monday.