SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Older residents in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can attend games and other events for free.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district has actually had a policy in place for at least 10 years now that allows residents age 65 and older to stop at the Community Education Office and pick up a free pass to attend all events, except for sectional play.

It's the district's way of saying thank you to the seniors and a nice little way to say come out and watch, whether it be your grandchildren, the kids who live next door, or just because you are looking for something to do. Come out and watch our kids, whether it's a basketball game, a hockey game, or a one-act play, whatever the event might be.

Bergstrom says the pass is good for the whole year, and if you lose it, you can get a replacement. He says he believes the free passes for folks 65 and older are unique to their school district.