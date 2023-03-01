Sauk Rapids-Rice Swimming/Diving Has High Hopes for State Meet

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm qualified a swimmer or diver for every event for the state Class A boys swimming and diving meet that will take place Thursday-Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center of the University of Minnesota campus.

Jason Tangen is the head coach for the Storm swimming and diving team. He says they had lofty goals for the section meet and they hit almost all of them. Tangen indicates they have created a family inviting atmosphere for the kids that allows them to have a great time with the sport.

photo courtesy of Jason Tangen photo courtesy of Jason Tangen loading...

At the Section 3A meet in Willmar last weekend Hayden Zabinski took first in 1 meter diving earning him a spot at the state meet. He placed second in the 200 free also getting him another shot in the state meet. He also swam in two other relays that qualified for the state as well. Tangen, in talking about Zabinski says it is rare to have someone that is that good in both swimming and diving. He says Hayden is a special talent.

Tangen says sophomore Cash Walz has a chance to become a state champion. He was the swimmer of the year in the St. Cloud area last season. The Storm roster this season includes:

BLODGETT, NOAH 12 BROMAN, GARRET 10 BUTKOWSKI, GAVIN 11 CARLSON, CANDEN 8 EICHERS, IAN 11 FEULING, WILLIAM 11 HEINEN, TREYTON 10 HEINEN, TRISTIN 8 HINZ, BENAIAH 12 KONIETZKO, ADEN 8 LUCAS, ALEX 11 MERRITT, JACK 8 MESSERICH, COLE 9 MILTON, CRUZE 7 NEIS, KALE 9 PETERSON, CHARLES 12 REMER, TALEN 10 SCAPANSKI, ANDREW 8 SCAPANSKI, EVAN 10 SCOTT, JENS 8 SKUDLAREK, CHRISTIAN 8 SOWADA, COLE 12 VILLAGRA, MATTEO 8 Walz, Cash 10 WELSH, CARSON 12 ZABINSKI, HAYDEN 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jason Tangen it is available below.