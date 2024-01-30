Open Enrollment Period in February for Sauk Rapids-Rice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The window for enrolling in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, for students who live outside the district, is opening soon.

From February 1st through the 29th non-resident enrollment registrations will be accepted for students outside the district.

Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't exceed the established enrollment caps.

At its December 11th meeting the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board adopted the annual resolution for limiting and closing open enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year.

To register your child, visit the district's website.

