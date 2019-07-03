Sauk Rapids Man, Son Hurt in Skid Steer Rollover

BUCKMAN -- A Sauk Rapids man and his two-year-old son were taken to St. Cloud Hospital after the skid steer they were in rolled.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road, just west of Highway 25, about five miles south of Buckman.

The sheriff says 18-year-old Jake Winscher of Royalton was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it. Seated inside the skid steer was 28-year-old Chad Lanners of Sauk Rapids and his two-year-old son. Winscher lost control causing the trailer to come unhitched and go into the ditch.

Lanners and his son were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman says Chad Lanners is listed in fair condition, the condition of the two-year-old is not known.