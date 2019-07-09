Sauk Rapids Man Hurt In Collision Involving Semi

DUELM -- A Sauk Rapids man was hurt in a collision involving a pickup and a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 95 and Benton County Road 25/75th Avenue Northeast just west of Duelm.

Troopers say a semi hauling a backhoe was going north on the county road, came to a stop at the stop sign, didn't see any traffic coming, and pulled out in front of a pickup.

The pickup driver was 24-year-old Cody Nordmann of Sauk Rapids. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver was 27-year-old Joshua Ladehoff of Milaca. He was not hurt.