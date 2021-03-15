Sauk Rapids Man Faces Burglary, Drug Charges

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids man was arrested Friday in connection to a burglary.

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home in the 3600 block of Shadowwood Drive Northeast in Minden Township.

Deputies say the vehicle had a steel rack, several automobile windows and miscellaneous scrap metal inside.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle, 57-year-old Theodore Roemhildt, was found near the garage. Roemhildt told deputies the homeowner gave him permission to be there and to load up the scrap metal and the other items in his vehicle.

Deputies called the homeowner, who said he had not given Roemhildt permission to remove items on his property.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned Roemhildt had sold scrap metal to a business earlier that day. Roemhildt admitted to police he had taken some items from the property a few days earlier and sold them to the business.

He was arrested at the scene. While searching Roemhildt, deputies found three small bags of meth.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail where he faces charges of 3rd degree burglary and a 5th degree controlled substance crime.