Sauk Rapids Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with coercing three girls ages 15-years-old at the time to have sex with him and then filmed the acts.

Twenty-year-old Deshun Nathan is charged with three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 15.

The girls reported Nathan had "friended" them on the social media app Snapchat prior to the sexual assaults.

The charges state in one instance, a victim was walking to class at Tech High School when she was cornered by Nathan and another boy. The two convinced the victim to have sex with them at the same time in an electrical room. Nathan gained access through a master key he had stolen.

The girl said several classmates approached her the next day saying they saw a video of the incident as the two suspects had recorded the sex acts.

A second girl told police Nathan convinced her to perform a sex act in the same electrical room and also recorded the assault.

A third girl said she was invited to Nathan's Sauk Rapids apartment where they had sex and she, too, thought Nathan had recorded the acts on his phone.

Court records show the sexual assaults occurred in 2018.

Nathan is not in custody and has been charged via long-form complaint. He'll be issued a summons to appear for a hearing. No hearing date has been set yet.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app