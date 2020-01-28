Sauk Rapids Man Arrested on Felony DWI, Test Refusal

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with two felonies after St. Cloud Police say he was driving down the wrong way of a one-way street.

Forty-nine-year-old Coleman Salvog is charged with felony DWI and felony DWI test refusal. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.

According to the charges, an officer on patrol saw Salvog driving down the wrong way of 8th Street South near the St. Cloud State University campus around 11:30 p.m. Friday and made a traffic stop. Police say Salvog gave the officer an I.D. card because his driver's license was canceled because he is considered a harm to public safety.

Salvog also allegedly refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer.

Salvog has a felony conviction for DWI in October 2018. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail on the new charges and is due in court on February 10th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app