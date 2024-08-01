Sauk Rapids Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun.

The police chief says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m. when officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of 3rd Street North on a report of a man in emotional crisis.

They made sure the man was the only person in the home and tried to make contact with him, but they were not able to make direct contact with him. Because no one else was in danger police left the area. A short time later a gunshot was reported to have been heard outside the home.

Officers returned and 49-year-old Marc Hammer was taken into custody. He was first taken to St. Cloud Hospital and later to the Benton County Jail.

He's expected to be charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

