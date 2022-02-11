Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Taking Profits From Prostitution

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with receiving profits from prostitution after an investigation in December uncovered the crime.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began a sex trafficking investigation at a St. Cloud apartment complex. During that time, officers separately discovered 45-year-old Bobby Jones was taking profits from one of the victims who was having sex for money the month before.

Court records show officers made contact with the woman who reluctantly admitted she was prostituting herself at a St. Cloud hotel and sharing the profits with Jones.

Police say Facebook messages between the two show Jones was aware she was having sex for money and that the money came from prostitution.

Court records show Jones told police he was aware of what she was doing but denied receiving any profits.

