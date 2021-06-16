Sauk Rapids Lifts Watering Ban and Resumes Odd/Even Watering Rule

SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is lifting its watering ban and resuming an odd/even lawn sprinkling ordinance.

City officials say watering your lawn is also prohibited between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on any day until further notice.

The odd/even rules allow for homes with house numbers ending in an even number to water on even-numbered days and odd-numbered houses to water on odd-numbered days.

The watering ban was issued due to unprecedented water demand due to drought-like conditions and increased lawn sprinkling.

There will be increased enforcement of the rules to prevent another watering ban and violators will be cited.

The city's splash pad will reopen on Friday and remain open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. However, the city's wading pool remains closed until further notice.