Plan for Sauk Rapids Barbecue Restaurant Revived

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The plan to bring a new barbecue joint to Sauk Rapids could be back on the table.

During its meeting on Monday night, the Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a request for a liquor license for the House of BBQ at 319 North Benton Drive.

Business owner Elba Escober has notified the city that she plans to be open for business as early as March 15th, pending the Minnesota Department of Health approvals.

However, according to city documents, the property taxes for that property are delinquent. Escobar is not the owner of the property and is renting the building. The city has notified the property owner that the overdue property taxes must be paid before the public hearing on Monday for the city to issue a liquor license.

We first told you about the House of BBQ moving into that location back in September of 2021, but the project got delayed until now.

