New BBQ Restaurant Planned for Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Sauk Rapids.

It is going into the former John Dough's Pizza place at 319 North Benton Drive.

Banners saying "House BBQ Ribs" and "Coming Soon" have been hung outside the building.

El Loro Mexican Restaurant owner Marcos Gomez tells WJON news that he actually bought the building with the intention of moving his restaurant to that location to downsize his restaurant size, but ultimately he decided to keep his Mexican restaurant at its current location also on Benton Drive.

Instead, Gomez has leased out the former John Dough's building with the leasees planning to open a barbecue restaurant.

Sauk Rapids city officials say they have applied for a liquor license. No other details are available at this time like when they are expected to open. Stay tuned for more updates on this new business coming to Sauk Rapids.

John Dough's opened in that building in October of 2015, but the building has sat empty for several years.

