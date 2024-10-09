Sauk Rapids EDA Survey on Downtown Development

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids is looking for your feedback on what you'd like to see added to the downtown area.

The Economic Development Agency is selling the land next to the Rock Creek Coffee House and wants to know what residents think should go into that location.

They have a sign on the property with a QR code. There's also a short survey on the city's website.

The three-question survey asks what you love about Sauk Rapids, what business or service would make downtown better, and what is your relationship to Sauk Rapids.

The Sauk Rapids EDA recently bought the two homes that used be on that property and demolished them in an effort to expand the downtown footprint.

