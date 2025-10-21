SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- This Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the Sauk Rapids Police Department is hosting an event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs to the Sauk Rapids Government Center. Sharps disposal will also be available.

In addition to this one-day event, the Sauk Rapids Police Department has installed two donated ARXG drop boxes - one for medications and one for sharps. These units will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. They'll be available year-round during regular business hours at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

Get our free mobile app

ARXG is a Sauk Rapids-based company specializing in safe, compliant medication and sharps take-back services. Its sister brand, American Security Cabinets, has manufactured secure collection units since 1976.

The St. Cloud VA Medical Center is also hosting a Medication Take Back Day on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Veterans and members of the public can take advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of expired medications.

The St. Cloud VA Medical Center is at 4801 Veterans Drive. Enter Building 1 by the flag poles for access to the drop box location.