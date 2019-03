SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is notifying residents of plans to enact a Snow Emergency at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The city is making the announcement ahead of the Winter Storm Warning which is forecasting more than four inches of snow for the Sauk Rapids community.

The Snow Emergency will be in effect until 7:00 a.m. but may be reissued at 12:01 a.m. Monday if needed.

A Snow Emergency means illegally parked cars will be towed without warning.