Sauk Rapids Declares Snow Emergency

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The city of Sauk Rapids has declared a snow emergency in advance of the upcoming snowstorm.

The city says because we have received a Winter Storm Warning predicting more than four inches of snow it has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

However, it could be rescinded early if every street gets plowed from curb to curb before then.

Get our free mobile app

During a snow emergency parking restrictions are strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

READ RELATED ARTICLES