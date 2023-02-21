Sauk Rapids Declares Snow Emergency
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The city of Sauk Rapids has declared a snow emergency in advance of the upcoming snowstorm.
The city says because we have received a Winter Storm Warning predicting more than four inches of snow it has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
However, it could be rescinded early if every street gets plowed from curb to curb before then.
During a snow emergency parking restrictions are strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.
