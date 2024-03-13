Sauk Rapids Seeking Nominations for Citizen Of The Year

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids is looking for some outstanding citizens.

Now is the time to nominate someone who you believe has provided 'outstanding service' to the Sauk Rapids community for the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award.

Nominees may be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activists. Adults of any age will be considered for their past or present community work.

Nomination brochures can be found on the city's website or picked up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center. They must be returned by April 8th.

The 2024 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award will be presented on April 22nd during the Sauk Rapids City Council meeting.

