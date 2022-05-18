Sauk, Mississippi Rivers Remain Under Flood Warning in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Mississippi and Sauk Rivers in St. Cloud remain under a flood warning.

For the Mississippi River, it is expected to crest in the next day and then fall below the flood stage Thursday. The flood warning could be allowed to expire early Friday morning.

For the Sauk River, the water levels are still over seven feet. The flood stage is six feet. The river is expected to fall below the flood stage on Tuesday evening, so the flood warning on that river will remain in effect through early next week.

The high water levels are the result of all of the rain we had in central Minnesota last week, we officially had over 5 1/2 inches of rain in St. Cloud.