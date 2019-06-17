Sauk Centre Woman Air Lifted After Motorcycle Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- A New Munich woman was hurt after crashing her motorcycle Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on County Road 186 and 375th Avenue in Getty Township, Southeast of Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Laura Kittleson was heading south on County Road 186 when she hit some loose gravel, lost control of her motorcycle and left the roadway.

The crash cause her to be thrown from her motorcycle.

Kittleson was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital before she being air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.