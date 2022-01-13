Sauk Centre Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has been sentenced for providing liquor to a 13-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 20-year-old Jose Briseno-Hernandez to a stay of imposition and seven years of supervised probation. He must also register as a predatory offender, can't have any mood-altering chemicals, and undergo any chemical or psychiatric treatment plans as determined.

Briseno-Hernandez pleaded guilty in September to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13-15 while being more than two years older.

Briseno-Hernandez and the girl were at the same home one day in August when the two began drinking whiskey. The girl told authorities she became extremely intoxicated.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show Briseno-Hernandez then brought the victim to a bedroom and forced the girl to perform a sex act. The girl said he then forced her to have intercourse.

Briseno-Hernandez told police he knew the girl was 13-years-old and admitted to drinking alcohol and having sex with her.

He gets credit for serving 33 days in jail.

FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.