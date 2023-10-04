Sauk Centre Man Hurt in Rollover Near Brooten

BROOTEN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a rollover in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 55 near Brooten.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Jensen of Sauk Centre was going east when his vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was wet at the time. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

