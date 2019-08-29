Sartell Woman Hurt in Pine County Crash

PINE CITY -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a crash near Pine City. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Fifty-three-year-old Jodi Thurston was stopped at the top of the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to County Road 11 when her car was rear-ended by a semi.

Thurston was taken to First Light Mora Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger was not hurt.

The semi driver, 39-year-old Jama Said of Burnsville, was not hurt.