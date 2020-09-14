Sartell Woman Hurt in Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 9 west of New London.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tamara Ruedenbusch of Sartell was traveling east on Highway 9 when her SUV collided with a pickup going north on Highway 71.

The pickup was driven by 64-year-old Charles Ampe of Belgrade.

Ampe was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruedenbusch was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.