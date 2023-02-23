Sartell Woman Hurt in Crash in Southern Minnesota

NICOLLET (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a crash in Nicollet County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 111 and Highway 99 near Nicollet.

A pickup driven by 39-year-old Jeremy Fuchs of Sartell was going north on Highway 111 while a semi driven by 28-year-old Ashantre Davis of Las Vegas was going west on Highway 99 and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

Neither driver was hurt, but a passenger in the pickup 52-year-old Nadine Sather of Sartell was taken to Mayo Hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES