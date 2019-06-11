Sartell To Dedicate Pair Of Fields Tuesday [PODCAST]

The Sartell Baseball Association and Pinecone Central Park Association will be holding a dedication ceremony for a trio of new and renovated fields in Sartell Tuesday night. The ceremony will be held at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field, formerly known as Champion Field.

The evening will begin at 5:30 with a game between the Sartell American Legion team and Sauk Rapids' Legion team. At 8 p.m., the Sartell Muskies amateur baseball team will face their rivals in the Sartell Stone Poneys.

In between games, St. Cloud Orthopedics Field and Gilleland Chevrolet Field (at Pinecone Central Park) will officially be dedicated, along with the promise of a "big announcement."

Jason Mathiasen of the Pinecone Central Park Association joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to talk about the new ballparks and tonight's ceremony.