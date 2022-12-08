Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring

SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat.

The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home.

Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says even with the home on site, this phase of the construction process is quite extensive.

We frame the basement, build the garage, do the landscaping. So once a house is moved it can still take between 6-8 months before the house is complete and move in ready.

Johnson says the future homeowners have also be on site putting in their 'sweat-equity.'

Yes they've been here and they are very excited. By having them put in some of the work it helps us finish the project faster and gives the homeowners a sense of confidence to be able to fix things in the house down the road.

Johnson says they did take a short pause in the construction of the Sartell home, to make sure the houses built by ROCORI and Tech, were moved and enclosed before winter.

He says all three homes are currently in their final construction phase and are expected to be completed this spring.

Johnson says if anyone is interested in helping with the construction, they are always willing to take on more volunteers.