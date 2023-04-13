Police: Sartell Road Closed Due to Street Flooding

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Drivers in Sartell are being warned of a road closure due to flooding.

Sartell Police say barricades have been put up at the intersection of Grizzly Land and 13th Avenue North and Grizzly Land and 15th Avenue North due to street flooding.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say cars have flooded out and stalled and the wake caused is pushing more water in to neighboring yards.

Sartell police say only those that live in the area may drive past the barricades.

READ RELATED ARTICLES