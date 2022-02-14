Sartell Schools No Longer Requiring Students, Staff to Mask

SARTELL -- Students and staff in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district will no longer be required to wear masks during the school day.

Starting Tuesday masking will be optional inside all school buildings, however masks are still be required on all district transportation.

School officials say the decision to modify the district's safe learning plan is based on the declining COVID-19 rates. The district may reinstate a mask mandate if another surge of the virus should occur.

The district's COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Protocols will remain the same, with symptoms or a positive test resulting in a five-day isolation period followed by five-days of strict mask wearing.

Families choosing not have their child mask following the five-day isolation period must keep them home for the full 10 day quarantine.