February 20, 1947 - November 11, 2025

Celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 21, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard F. Gruszka, of Sartell who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. Inurnment will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

Richard was born in St. Cloud to Edward and Bernice Gruszka. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1965 and served his country in the Navy from 1965-1969. Richard was a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Richard enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Survivors include his sons, Greg of Sauk Rapids and Michael of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Claire of Sauk Rapids; brother, Dan (Doris) of Pillager and sister, Sue Gruszka of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud VA Building 49-1 for the excellent care provided to Richard.