Sartell’s Pinecone Road To Close For Church Facilities Extension

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Waters Church expansion project in Sartell will close Pinecone Road in that area and force traffic to detour.

The utility extension to that expansion will close Pinecone Road between 12th Street North and 27th Street North.

The detour will be via 12th Street North over to County Road 1 and back to 27th Street North.

Pinecone Road is scheduled to close on Friday and reopen by July 4th.

