Sartell Officials Selling Excess City Owned Properties

SARTELL -- With the new Sartell Public Safety Facility fully operational, questions remain as to what will become of the former police and fire stations.

Sartell officials recently submitted a request for proposals on several city owned properties to see what potential developments could come to these vacant sites.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they've already had some interest in the former public safety campus.

We've had multiple commercial buyers who have toured the different facilities. There is a lot of interest in it, which is great. We're excited that they should move pretty quick through the RFP process and look forward to some redevelopment occurring there.

Fitzthum says in addition to the former police and fire stations they also have other excess properties which includes everything from vacant residential lots, to business buildings, to large development parcels.

He says proceeds from the sale of the properties will go into upgrading and expanding their Public Works facility.

We've had plans for about 10 years to expand our public works facility and that can't happen without the sale of these properties.

All proposals for the properties must be submitted to the city by January 14th. From there the city council will review each proposal with hopes to make a recommendation at their January 25th meeting.

Fitzthum says he expects 2021 to be a busy year when it comes to development in Sartell.