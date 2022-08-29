Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget

SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting.

The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year.

The budget increases account for an additional police officer, the city's Fire Marshal succession plan, cost of living adjustments for all departments and for increases in supplies, materials and gas.

City staff estimates a flat tax rate and homeowners and businesses will not see an increase in the City's share of their property tax bill unless their market value increases.

The final budget proposal must be passed by the end of the year.