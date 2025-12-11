June 22, 1955 - December 9, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Services will be private for Susan M. Reinke, age 70, of Sartell who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Susan was born June 22, 1955 in St. Paul to Robert and June (Knettel) Bruner. She married Thomas Knott on February 10, 1972 and they later divorced, she then married Robert Reinke and he passed away. Susan was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, shopping, gardening, music and bicycling. She was a loving, caring mother who always put her family first.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Patrick) Gielen of Sauk Rapids; son, Thomas Knott of Rice; grandchildren, Olivia, Abigail, and Jeremiah Gielen and Hailey Knott; significant other, Chris Foged of St. Cloud; sister, Michelle (Wayne) Johnson of Sauk Rapids; brother, Brian (Elise) Bruner of Chanhassen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas on February 28, 2024; an infant daughter, Shannon and brother, Robert Bruner.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Susan.