Sartell Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

KIMBALL -- A Sartell man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving his motorcycle.  It happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 55 in Kimball just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Mark Spies was southbound on Highway 15 and had stopped at the intersection. As he began to cross through the intersection, the patrol says his bike was struck by a car heading east on Highway 55. Spies' bike then careened into a northbound Ram pickup.

Spies was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

