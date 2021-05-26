Sartell Man Hurt in Crash Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Sartell man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Little Falls Township in Morrison County.

A vehicle was eastbound on 103rd Street and a second vehicle was southbound on Highway 10 when they collided.

Troopers say 44-year-old Andrew Prose of Sartell was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-seven-year-old Juanita Vandermay of Little Falls was not hurt.

