Sartell Man Hurt in Crash Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- A Sartell man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Little Falls.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Little Falls Township in Morrison County.
A vehicle was eastbound on 103rd Street and a second vehicle was southbound on Highway 10 when they collided.
Troopers say 44-year-old Andrew Prose of Sartell was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fifty-seven-year-old Juanita Vandermay of Little Falls was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.