Sartell Man Arrested After Traffic Stop, Foot Chase

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man was booked into the Benton County Jail early Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a foot chase.

St. Cloud Police initiated a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m. after the officers recognized a driver who had an active felony arrest warrant for drugs. Police say the driver pulled over near the intersection of 1st Street Northeast and Columbia Avenue Northeast, but immediately got out and fled on foot.

Officers lost contact with the suspect and called in the police dog team with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The dog was able to track the scent and police found 35-year-old Jonathan Schneider hiding under a trailer in the 100-block of Franklin Avenue Northeast.

Schneider is being held for court on the arrest warrant and for fleeing police.