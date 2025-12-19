SARTELL (WJON News) -- A police officer saved two dogs from a burning home in Sartell. The incident happened on Thursday morning on 27th Street on the north side of town.

Early reports indicated that there were no people inside the house, but there were two dogs trapped inside. A responding police officer was able to get into the home and get the dogs out safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor, although there is still significant damage to the home; they were able to keep the structure largely intact.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but believed to have started on the second floor of the home, where recent construction was taking place.