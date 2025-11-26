Sartell has had a big year of commercial growth in 2025 and 2026 could even be bigger. Sartell Director of Economic Development Kari Haakonson joined me on WJON for an update on construction projects.

Medical Campus

Haakonson says construction of a pair of medical facilities are moving to interior construction work at Medical Arts Dental and Rayus Imaging. She anticipates those projects to be complete in the spring of 2026.

Wyndham Garden Inn

The Wyndham Garden Hotel and Suites construction project along LeSauk Drive has just completed their footings and will continue to build vertically this winter. Haakonson anticipates a summer opening of that facility in either June or July of 2026.

Niron Magnetics

Construction continues on the new Niron Magnetics building. Haakonson says adding Niron is a huge accomplishment for the city with the start of 175 new jobs that could grow to 500 jobs within a few years.

River Crossing

The River Crossing development is seeing growth with Panera Bread starting construction this spring. Haakonson says they have 2 remaining locations for commercial development in that location. She is optimistic those properties will be claimed in 2026.

Three Tees Golf Course

Three Tees Golf Course in Sartell has been under construction with their clubhouse and restaurant facility. Haaksonson says they are on track to open at the end of March of 2026. She isn't sure what the menu will include at the restaurant. The facility also did irrigation updates and a parking lot expansion.

Mill District

The Mill District is still looking for a developer for the property. Haakonson says the city is working on a walking path/trail on the site. She says the city has expanded utilities to the site and construction on the trail is underway.

